Clintonville art teacher retires after 33 years, students and community create downtown mural in honor

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Clintonville art teacher is celebrating her retirement by having former and current students and community members join together to create a mural painting located in Downtown Clintonville.

Organizers say the mural reflects decades of dedication to students. “Seeing it is pretty cool and getting to see students from 10 years ago, five years ago, and current students all working together and all had Peggy Johnson as an art teacher,” shared co-leader/community volunteer Sara Mullen-Hornung.

Clintonville Art Teacher, Peggy Johnson, will be retiring after 33 years of teaching at Clintonville. Peggy said “This is one of the reasons why I did a shout out to former students. Thought it would be a great project to bring my current students, former students, and include the community as well.”

You can check out the mural by heading to 30th South Main Street behind the Clintonville Community Center.