BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office has given an update on the man that is the primary suspect in multiple carjackings in Clintonville.

According to a Facebook post, deputies have taken 23-year-old Seth Genereau into custody around 1:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Genereau had a felony warrant out for his arrest and stole a 2020 Black Chrysler Pacifica from an 81-year-old elderly man at a Citgo.

He then fled to Bayfield County, where deputies attempted to pull him over on September 23. However, Genereau escaped and fled into a wooded area.

After hiding from law enforcement throughout the last week, Genereau has finally been taken into custody.

The charges that Genereau is facing are:

Robbery with Use of Force (Elder Person Enhancer)

Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent (Elder Person Enhancer)

Physical Abuse of an Elder Person

Theft of Movable Property

A second count of Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent

No further details were provided and Local 5 News will continue to update this when more information is available.