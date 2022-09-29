BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office has given an update on the man that is the primary suspect in multiple carjackings in Clintonville.
According to a Facebook post, deputies have taken 23-year-old Seth Genereau into custody around 1:00 p.m. on Thursday.
Genereau had a felony warrant out for his arrest and stole a 2020 Black Chrysler Pacifica from an 81-year-old elderly man at a Citgo.
He then fled to Bayfield County, where deputies attempted to pull him over on September 23. However, Genereau escaped and fled into a wooded area.
After hiding from law enforcement throughout the last week, Genereau has finally been taken into custody.
The charges that Genereau is facing are:
- Robbery with Use of Force (Elder Person Enhancer)
- Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent (Elder Person Enhancer)
- Physical Abuse of an Elder Person
- Theft of Movable Property
- A second count of Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent
No further details were provided and Local 5 News will continue to update this when more information is available.