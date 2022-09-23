BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Around 4 p.m. on Thursday, the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop Seth Genereau, the man who is a suspect in multiple carjackings in Clintonville, when he fled from deputies and escaped into nearby woods.

According to the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were alerted to a police pursuit of a stolen car traveling towards Bayfield County along USH 2.

Iron County Sheriff’s Office located the stolen car and attempted to stop it. Genereau fled at ‘high rates of speed’ along US Hwy 2 where he turned northbound on STH 13 in Bayfield County, and collided with another vehicle, and continued on.

Bayfield County deputies say that they tracked the car to a driveway on Friendly Valley Road where the suspect abandoned it and stole another vehicle. Shortly after, Genereau got that vehicle stuck and fled from deputies into the woods.

According to the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office, it is actively searching the area to locate him.

Seth Genereau

2020 Black Chrysler Pacifica

The suspect is likely attempting to find another vehicle to steal in order to get away or an outbuilding to stay warm. The Sheriff’s Office is asking all area residents including those in the Washburn area to keep their cars and homes locked. Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office

A felony warrant has been issued for the arrest of Genereau with charges including:

Robbery with Use of Force (Elder Person Enhancer)

Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent (Elder Person Enhancer)

Physical Abuse of an Elder Person

Theft of Movable Property

A second count of Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent

If you have any information about this man and the missing vehicle, you are asked to call the Clintonville Police Department at 715-823-3117 or your local law enforcement agency.

This is an ongoing investigation and no other information has been provided at this time.

