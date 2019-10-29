Clintonville exhibit teaches cultural sensitivity

CLINTONVILLE, Wisc. (WFRV) – Earlier this month, Clintonville High School had its homecoming event canceled after video of an offensive homecoming dance came to light.

Students appeared to mock a Native American cultural dance, but a Menominee tribal member, Ritchie Plass, wants to use that experience to teach cultural sensitivity.

Ritchie brought the Menominee Tribe’s Bitter Sweet Winds Exhibit to Clintonville High School.

This exhibit shows visitors how negative Native American stereotypes are embraced in sports, media, and marketing.

Clintonville Public School District Superintendent David Dyb says this exhibit gives students exposure to an issue that “isn’t just a Clintonville thing. It’s a societal thing.”

Ritchie says, “those unflattering images outweigh the positive images in our society.”

He also hopes that as visitors walk through the exhibit, they will ask themselves one important introspective question, “do you think the stereotypical cartoonish thing that you’ve been following all these years is the correct way to portray me, my children and now my grandchildren and our ancestors before us?”

Clintonville High School also has Diversity Day planned for March.