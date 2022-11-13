CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Clintonville pulled over a vehicle with no license plates on Saturday, when a K9 alerted officers to the presence of illegal narcotics.

According to the Clintonville Police Department, the traffic stop was conducted in the area of West Street and Waupaca Street.

Officers say that during the stop, K9 Thor was on the scene and had given officers a positive alert on the vehicle for possible drugs.

After officers searched the vehicle, they allegedly found 42 grams of methamphetamine, 9.22 grams of marijuana, various drug paraphernalia items, and a 9mm Beretta handgun.

Clintonville Police Department

As a result of the traffic stop, a 49-year-old man from Mosinee was arrested for:

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of a Controlled Substance on or Within 1,000 Feet From a Park

An enhancer for the Use of a Dangerous Weapon

No other information was provided.