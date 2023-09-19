WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Clintonville man accused of stabbing and killing his mother had a preliminary hearing in Waupaca County Court on Tuesday morning, where he was bound over for trial.

Court records show that 19-year-old Jordan Peters was present with an attorney and pleaded not guilty to a first-degree intentional homicide charge for the death of his mother on September 5.

An arraignment was held, where Peters stood mute during the entry of plea. The judge presiding over the case then entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf.

Officers say that his mother was driving her vehicle on Memorial Circle in Clintonville when Peters, who was sitting in the passenger seat, pulled out a knife and stabbed her.

His mother was able to stop and exit the vehicle at a nearby park before calling 911. Life-saving measures were taken to save Peters’ mother, but she died from her injuries.

Peters stayed on the scene while law enforcement personnel arrived, and he was arrested without further incident.

No trial date has been set at this time for Peters.

Local 5 News will update this when more information is released regarding this case.