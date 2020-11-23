Clintonville man airlifted after vehicle versus pedestrian crash

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 60-year-old man was flown to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Sunday.

Clintonville Police say they were notified of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on S. Main Street shortly after 6:30 p.m.

An initial investigation shows a 60-year-old Clintonville man was walking south on the lawn in front of Econo Foods and then turned to cross S. Main Street without looking.

According to police, the man was struck on the roadway by a 32-year-old Neenah man who was driving south on S. Main Street.

The Clintonville man suffered severe injury and was transported to ThedaCare New London before being flown to ThedaCare Neenah for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation.