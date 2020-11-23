WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Clintonville man airlifted after vehicle versus pedestrian crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 60-year-old man was flown to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Sunday.

Clintonville Police say they were notified of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on S. Main Street shortly after 6:30 p.m.

An initial investigation shows a 60-year-old Clintonville man was walking south on the lawn in front of Econo Foods and then turned to cross S. Main Street without looking.

According to police, the man was struck on the roadway by a 32-year-old Neenah man who was driving south on S. Main Street.

The Clintonville man suffered severe injury and was transported to ThedaCare New London before being flown to ThedaCare Neenah for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Girls Basketball primer, Local 5 Top 5

High School Sports Xtra: Football playoffs wrap up with Level 2

Xtra Point: Level 2 High School Football Playoffs

Green Bay Nation 11/18: Packers survive Jaguars

Green Bay Nation 11/18: Pick Em

Green Bay Nation 11/18: Challenge or No Challenge