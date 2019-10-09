Clintonville man sentenced for child sexual assault incident

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — A Clintonville man will serve 10 years in prison for an incident in January involving a 15-year-old girl.

Elijah Kerrigan was found guilty of Child Enticement with Sexual Contact, Possession of Child Pornography, and Possession with Intent to Deliver Amphetamine to a Minor. Several charges against Kerrigan were dropped, including Kidnapping and Repeated Sexual Assault of the same child.

According to a criminal complaint, Kerrigan stayed at the Landmark Hotel in Clintonville from December 31, 2018 to January 8, 2019 with a 15-year-old girl. Authorities believe he tried extort money from the girl’s mother, reportedly demanding cash for her safe return.

During his stay at the hotel, Kerrigan and the victim allegedly had sex and did trugs together. Sheriff’s deputies were able to locate and arrest him on January 8th.

Following his 10-year prison sentence, Kerrigan will spend eight years in extended supervision.