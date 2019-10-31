WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Clintonville: Numerous arrests, citations made during criminal interdiction traffic detail

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) — Clintonville Police say ten arrests were made and numerous citations were given during a Criminal Interdiction Traffic Detail in and around Clintonville.

Clintonville Police, along with Wisconsin State Patrol and the Marion Police, were assigned to the detail on Thursday.

During the detail, 28 traffic contacts were made, resulting in 21 citations, 23 warnings, 8 arrests for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, one operating while under the influence of drugs, and an arrest in connection with a search warrant executed on Wednesday.

Numbers from the Wisconsin State Patrol were not immediately available.

