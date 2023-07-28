CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Shawano was arrested in Waupaca County on Thursday after officers, with the help of a K9, found methamphetamine and fentanyl during a traffic stop.

A Facebook post from the Clintonville Police Department states that the traffic stop was done near West Madison Street and Bennett Street in Clintonville for a driver’s license-related violation.

Officers say that K9 Thor alerted to the presence of illegal drugs, leading to a search of the vehicle.

During the search, officers reportedly found 11.01 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 1.03 grams of suspected fentanyl, and various items of drug paraphernalia.

Clintonville traffic stop yields meth fentanyl
Photo credit: Clintonville Police Department
Clintonville PD K9 Thor
K9 Thor

A 39-year-old woman from Shawano was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession of Narcotics, Felony Bail Jumping, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia as a result of the incident.

Authorities say the woman was taken to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

No other details were provided.