CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Shawano was arrested in Waupaca County on Thursday after officers, with the help of a K9, found methamphetamine and fentanyl during a traffic stop.

A Facebook post from the Clintonville Police Department states that the traffic stop was done near West Madison Street and Bennett Street in Clintonville for a driver’s license-related violation.

Officers say that K9 Thor alerted to the presence of illegal drugs, leading to a search of the vehicle.

During the search, officers reportedly found 11.01 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 1.03 grams of suspected fentanyl, and various items of drug paraphernalia.

Photo credit: Clintonville Police Department K9 Thor

A 39-year-old woman from Shawano was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession of Narcotics, Felony Bail Jumping, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia as a result of the incident.

Authorities say the woman was taken to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

No other details were provided.