Clintonville PD looking to identify suspect who stole from McDonald’s donation boxes

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Clintonville Police Department is looking to identify a suspect that stole an unknown amount of money from Ronald McDonald donation boxes.

According to authorities, on July 14 around 4:15 a.m. the suspect damaged and took an unknown amount of money from the donation boxes.

The donation boxes were reportedly damaged and for more information about what those donation boxes go towards, visit their website.

There was no further information provided, if anyone has information regarding the suspect they are asked to call the Clintonville Police Department at 715-823-3117 and reference case number 21-1854.

