CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Clintonville Police Department is looking for a man with a felony warrant out for his arrest and a vehicle recently stolen from an 81-year-old.

According to a release, officers received a report of a stolen vehicle at a gas station on N. Main St. in the City of Clintonville on Sept. 20.

Police say an 81-year-old from Michigan told them he had a “physical altercation” with a man who later drove off with his 2020 Black Chrysler Pacifica. The Michigan license plate is DWF1599.

The department identified the suspect in this incident as Seth Genereau. Investigators also learned Genereau had previously gone to a Citgo in a 1965 red Ford, which turned out to have been stolen as well.

Seth Genereau

2020 Black Chrysler Pacifica

Officers say they were able to recover the Ford and returned it to its owner, a Hortonville resident. However, they are still searching for Genereau and the stolen Pacifica.

A felony warrant has been issued for the arrest of Genereau with charges including:

Robbery with Use of Force (Elder Person Enhancer)

Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent (Elder Person Enhancer)

Physical Abuse of an Elder Person

Theft of Movable Property

A second count of Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent

If you have any information about this man and the missing vehicle, you are asked to call the Clintonville Police Department at 715-823-3117 or your local law enforcement agency.