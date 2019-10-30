Clintonville Police arrest 19-year-old after finding marijuana plants, other drug paraphernalia

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. With nine research grants announced Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, the U.S. government will spend $3 million to find out if marijuana can relieve pain, but none of the money will be used to study the part of the plant that gets people high. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) — Clintonville Police say they have arrested a 19-year-old after finding a marijuana grow and numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia in a residence.

Police say they executed a search warrant at a home on East 12th Street around 1:43 a.m. Wednesday morning.

While at the residence, officers not only found marijuana, but an area set up to manufacture marijuana wax.

Officials say they also located unused vape cartridges and cartridges that appeared to be manufactured in the home filled with liquid THC concentrate.

Police say they seized marijuana plants, marijuana, marijuana wax, vape cartridges with THC concentrate, and many other pieces of drug paraphernalia.

The 19-year-old Clintonville woman was taken into custody at the residence. She was then transported to the Waupaca County Jail and was booked on charges of possession of THC with the intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a park, maintain a drug trafficking place, possession of THC within 1000 feet of a park, possession of drug paraphernalia, and manufacture or delivery of paraphernalia.

Clintonville Police say they are still investigating the matter and more arrests are expected.