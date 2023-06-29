CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in Clintonville had some good food to go along with a good cause.

‘Freeze’ with the Police happened on June 8 at the Clintonville A&W. The event was to help raise money for the department and the Police Lights of Christmas.

Every dollar raised from the event reportedly went towards buying gift cards for the officers to use to help those in need. The Police Lights of Christmas was one of the programs that the money was being raised for.

An officer with the department said that they come to need it as opposed to a program that they wanted to start.

The A&W in Clintonville is ‘The Oldest Single-Family Owned A&W in the world’.

Last year Clintonville Police handed out $4,000 worth of gift cards.