CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Clintonville Police Department held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to provide more information about a Labor Day stabbing incident that left a 39-year-old Neenah woman dead.

In the press conference, officials said the woman was driving her vehicle on Memorial Circle in Clintonville when 19-year-old Jordan Peters, sitting in the passenger seat, pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.

The victim was able to stop and exit the vehicle near a nearby park before calling 9-1-1.

Officials provided the victim with life-saving measures before taking her to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police say the suspect was still at the scene when they arrived and they were able to arrest him without incident.

The suspect was taken to the Waupaca County Jail and is being held on the charge of first-degree homicide.

Police did not release the name of the victim and are asking the community to respect the family’s privacy at this time.

No other details on this incident are currently available. Local Five will update this story as more information is released.