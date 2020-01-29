Clintonville Police warn of scammers posing as police

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Clintonville Police are warning the community of a new scam involving their own non-emergency phone number.

According to a Facebook post by the department Tuesday, scammers have found a way to make the name ‘Clintonville Police’ and the non-emergency number 715-823-3117 appear in the caller ID.

Police say an individual – or recording – states they are Terry Lorge and that they have a warrant for an individual’s arrest.

“If you do actually have a warrant for your arrest, the Clintonville Police Department will send real Uniformed Officers to your house to speak with you IN PERSON!!!” police say.