CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Clintonville Public School District unveiled its first phase of projects approved by voters back in November of 2020 on Friday.

The $37 million project included a new middle school and agricultural science building to the current high school, remodeling the existing technical education and welding space, expansion of an independent living classroom, and the addition of a fitness and weight room to the existing Rec Center.

“It is very exciting to be able to provide students, parents, and the community a much closer look at the tremendous upgrades, additions, and new facilities at our high school campus,” said Troy Kuhn, Clintonville superintendent. “We are extremely proud of the work that was done and knows that our students, staff, and community will enjoy and benefit from them for many years to come.”

The project was completed by Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction Inc.

“These projects are significant additions to our District and we are very appreciative to Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction for their educational expertise and design and management of the work,” added Kuhn. “Completing the projects nearly a month before school began gave our staff the time they needed to move in and get prepared for the start of the school year. That was huge.”

Phase two of the referendum project involves the transformation of the existing middle school into the District’s new 4K-5 elementary school. Phase two is expected to be completed in the fall of 2023.

“These are vitally important projects for Clintonville schools,” said Chad Ulman, Hoffman’s vice president of architecture and a graduate of Clintonville High School. “The school district has positioned itself to easily meet the ever-changing needs of students into the next generation. As a graduate of Clintonville High School, I am extremely proud to have been able to partner with the District and help make these enhancements a reality.”