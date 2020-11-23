Clintonville School Board to decide on return to school plan at Monday meeting

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV)-On Monday, the Clintonville School Board will decide if students in grades 5-12 will return to in person instruction. Those students have been in a virtual only learning platform for the last few months due to the number of COVID-19 cases throughout Waupaca County and the state of Wisconsin as a whole.

Some parents are concerned about the quality of education that their child is having in the virtual format. “Clintonville Public School has been struggling with education since COVID shut down our schools back in March 2020. While things have improved slightly since then, there is a growing concern that our students are not receiving the education they deserve/need,” said Drew Lundt, a district parent. Lundt also said that they students do not appear to be as focused as they should be on their studies while in the current format.

There have also been issues with the quality of the internet service in the rural area, that Superintendent David Dyb addressed. “We are in an area that historically has poor internet connection. Any student that needs it, can come to our internet café and use our connection,” said Dyb. Those who are having issues are asked to contact the District for assistance.

Another issue that the District is having, is the lack of substitute teachers to help keep the education flow going. “We are down about a third of our substitute teachers in part due to the pandemic,” said Dyb. Some of the teachers within their District have been working in other areas, which is putting a strain on the operation. “We have been working with an all hands on deck mode, in order to maintain the teaching curriculum,” said Dyb. If you would like to attend the board meeting virtually, it is being streamed on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMHZeWzjIFzVnX3EX18nLlg