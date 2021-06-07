WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Clintonville School District breaks ground on $37 million project

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Clintonville Public School District broke ground on its phase 1 referendum projects which is part of the first referendum approved by school district voters in 20 years.

District officials, staff, students and representatives of Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction broke ground on the $37 million project which was approved by voters in Nov. 2020. The referendum was the first referendum approved by school district voters in over 20 years, officials say.

“We are extremely excited to get our referendum projects underway,” says David Dyb, Clintonville superintendent.

The referendum projects also include adding a new middle school and agricultural science building to the high school, remodeling existing tech ed and welding spaces, a new independent living classroom expansion and the addition of a fitness and weight room to the existing Rec Center.

A renovation of the existing middle school into the district’s new 4K-5 elementary school. The projects at the high school are scheduled to be completed by fall 2022.

“These are critical projects for the Clintonville Public School District,” says Chad Ulman, Hoffman’s vice president of architecture and a past graduate of Clintonville High School.

