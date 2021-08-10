WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Clintonville School District makes mask mandatory for elementary school, updates quarantine guidelines

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Clintonville School Board heard from the school superintendent regarding the administration’s back-to-school plan and made some changes to the document before passing the amended plan.

The board voted to change the masking policy and make them mandatory in elementary school because they can not be vaccinated due to age.

Troy Kuhn, Superintendent for the Clintonville School District, “Elementary students for the most part because they were unable to receive vaccines that the elementary students and staff are going to have, or be required to wear masks while they are in district buildings.”

The district worked out quarantine procedures from what was originally listed in the document.

“Seven days, if after day five of exposure, that if you receive a negative test and if you and you are asymptomatic then you can otherwise it’s going to be the 10 days required quarantine,” said Kuhn. “There’s been a lot of discussion of this statewide because when you quarantine students you need to figure out virtual learning plans. That puts a lot of stress on the students, the staff, and the parents.”

The school also announced they will not offer full live virtual school.

Kuhn said, “But to require a virtual learning option for any students, without quarantine was just too much for students, staff.

You can read more about the Clintonville School District’s COVID-19 plans here.

