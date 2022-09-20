RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a police chase in Racine County that reached speeds over 100 mph, two women from northeast Wisconsin are facing multiple charges.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, on September 19 around 2:30 a.m. deputies saw a vehicle driving on I-94 near Spring Street at 107 mph. Even though authorities tried a traffic stop, the vehicle continued driving at speeds over 100 mph.

The vehicle reportedly made evasive maneuvers while still driving at speeds over 100 mph. Authorities say that the vehicle ended up coming to a stop at the end of an exit ramp.

Both the driver and a passenger were taken into custody without incident. Open intoxicants were reportedly seen inside the vehicle. There was even a Twisted Tea in the front cup holders.

Additionally, there was reportedly ‘fresh’ vomit on the inside of the front passenger door along with vomit on the outside of the front and rear passenger door/windows.

The driver was identified as a 17-year-old woman from Shawano and was arrested for OWI and provided a PBT sample of 0.11.

The passenger was initially identified as 42-year-old Destiny Spruce from Clintonville. It was discovered that the two women were sisters. Officials say that the driver provided her with the alcohol and also encouraged her to drink in the vehicle and run away from the police.

Spruce had a PTB sample of 0.11 as well.

However, it was later determined that the ‘Spruce’ provided fake information and her name is in fact, Desiree Webster. She is actually a 24-year-old from Clintonville.

She reportedly had a pending felony case in Shawano County. In total, Webster is facing the following charges:

Obstructing a Police Officer

Felony Bail Jumping

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

Possession of Open Intoxicants

Bail Jumping

The driver was held at the Racine County Jail for the following:

Fleeing and Eluding

OWI 1st Offense

Speeding

Operating While Suspended

Possession of Open Intoxicants

Two videos of the incident were posted on the Racine County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page. These videos can be viewed here.

No additional information was provided, and Local 5 will continue to update this story.