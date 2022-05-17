(WFRV) – The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents following a string of reports where someone is trying to get into strangers’ attics through open garage doors.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook about some recent attempted break-ins. Officials have received multiple reports of someone entering open garage doors and trying to get to the attic.

This reportedly has happened in Buchanan, Combined Locks and the Kimberly area. The incidents have also taken place during the day and on weekdays.

Authorities are asking anyone who sees something suspicious to call 920-832-5000. Those who may have suspicious footage seen on doorbell or exterior cameras to contact the department as well.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office provided one tip to residents: “Close your garage door whenever possible, even if you are home.”

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.