‘Closest to the Pin Charity Challenge’ offering $10,000 for hole-in-one shot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity is partnering with The Turn in Titletown District to host the organization’s first-ever Closest to the Pin Charity Challenge on Sunday.

“We’re really looking forward to a fun event that everyone can get involved with, said Matt Harper, Director of Development for Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity.

The Turn’s swing suites will be hosting the Closest to the Pin Challenge on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., using its facilities golfing simulator. Event participants will be swinging away in hopes of landing their ball closest to the pin or trying for the shot of a lifetime to win the $10,000 hole in one.

Participants will compete on the simulated course on hole 15, a par three, at a distance of 164 yards. The organization adds that participants and guests are invited to the restaurant area for food and drinks before and after their reserved swing time. Event organizers note that guests can register ahead of time or can be walk-ins.

“We will be making sure that guests feel comfortable with the atmosphere whether they want to come in, take their swing, and stay for a bit to watch, or even go home right after. Participants are able to bring their own club or use The Turn’s selection that would be sanitized after each use,” shares Harper.