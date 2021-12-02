Mental Health Matters: Multiple mental health programs available as 2021 comes to a close

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – We are now in the final stretch of 2021 and mental health services are being made available for anyone who is in need.

Family Services in Green Bay has a location specifically designated for children and families seeking treatment. “We serve kids between 7 and 18 years of age,” said Andrea Peltier, Program Manager at Family Services. Peltier says they offer an extensive program. “They come here for intensive group treatment, along with individual and family counseling,” added Peltier.

They say the reasons why children and families looking for help could range from personal issues to situational conflicts outside of the home. “Kids come here because they are having problems in homeschool or community, and are typically referred by schools or other mental health facilities,” explained Peltier. For more information about Family Services visit familyservicesnew.org.

UW-Oshkosh recently announced a new partnership with ProtoCall, an after-hours mental health emergency service, to extend the Counseling Center’s capability to assess and provide immediate action in a crisis.

“We’re really excited here at UW-Oshkosh with this collaborative partnership,” said Tim Arnold, Assistant Director of the campus Counseling Center.

Arnold says ProtoCall will bridge the gap in services, at off-peak hours. “ProtoCall has professionals that will help assess the level of crisis. The nice thing is it adds that extra level of support for our students,” Arnold explained. The phone number to call: (920) 424-2061 and select option 2 to connect with the after-hours emergency service. If there is an immediate emergency, they urge people to call 9-1-1.

Network Health is a Wisconsin-based insurance company. They say they have seen an increase in people reaching out for help. “More and more we’re finding people, with the state of the world, have an increased need for assistance,” said Katie Meiers, Supervisor in Care Management for Network Health.

Meiers says there is a renewed push to erase the stigma surrounding mental health. “Don’t be afraid to call out to your family members as another resource,” said Meiers.

With so many people on social media, there are apps and resources available at your fingertips. There is a private group, managed by Network Health that you can check out here. “It’s a place where you can establish a connection,” added Meiers.

Wisconsin suicide prevention information can be found through this link. Remember, there is no shame in asking for help.