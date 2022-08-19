GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department has announced a temporary closure of a section of Dousman Street in Green Bay.

The closure will shut down the area of Dousman Street between North Broadway and North Washington Street and is due to railroad crossing repair.

According to the Green Bay Public Works Department, the closure will begin on Monday, August 22 at 7 a.m., and go through Friday, August 26.

Authorities ask drivers to use Walnut Street and North Monroe as a detour.

Access to residents and businesses will be maintained, and the closure and work operations are weather dependent and subject to change.