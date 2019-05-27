Closures, ramp restrictions for Fox Cities area announced for May 28-May 31

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX CITIES, Wis. (WFRV) -- The Wisconsin DOT has shared lane closures and ramp restrictions from May 28 to May 31 as part of the Tri-County Project.

Stretches of WIS 441 through Winnebago, Outagamie, and Calumet counties are impacted by this project.

Drivers are reminded speed restrictions are in place at various segments of the highway and to be mindful of the road crews at work.

Closures & Ramp Restrictions

US 10/WIS 441: no short-term closures for this week

Lake Street north of Towmen Road: construction will begin in this area Tuesday, May 28. The road will remain open to traffic.

Towmen Road between Jacobson Road and Lake Street: construction will begin here Tuesday, May 28. The road will remain open to traffic.

County AP (Midway Road) interchange: all ramps at County AP are closed through the 2019 summer

US 10/ WIS 441 on-ramps from Appleton Road/WIS 47 are closed until July 2019

County AP/Midway Road between County P/Racine Road and Earl Street in Winnebago County is closed to all traffic until August 2019 The intersection of County AP/Midway Road and Earl Street is closed for reconstruction



Lane restrictions and work operations are dependent on the weather and may change.

