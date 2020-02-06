Closures scheduled for WIS 441 on-ramp from County KK in Fox Valley closes Feb. 10-14 for maintenance

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) – The southbound WIS 441 on-ramp from County KK will be closed Feb. 10-14 for maintenance, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Crews will be repairing shoulder and drainage inlet on southbound WIS 441 between County KK and Lake Park Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Southbound WIS 441 will have a lane closure between County KK and Lake Park Road.

Motorists are asked to use the WIS 441/College Avenue interchange to access southbound WIS 441.

Maintenance operation schedules can change due to weather and crew manpower. For the latest maintenance schedules and locations in northeast Wisconsin, please see the highway maintenance traffic impact website at https://projects.511wi.gov/maintain-ne/schedule/.