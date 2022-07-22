NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A business in Neenah had a partial building collapse on Thursday, and the co-owner dismissed some false reports circulating on what the cause was.

According to co-owner Karin Charles, there were multiple false reports of the cause of the roof collapse at Crucible Foundry. There were reports circulating of a heating unit collapsing through the roof as well as reports of a gas explosion.

Crucible Foundry is located at 2133 Harrison Street in Neenah.

Charles said neither of which was true and no one was injured.

The cause of the collapse is reportedly under investigation. The roof in the back of the building collapsed on Thursday.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.