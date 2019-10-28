Coalition hopes to reduce student drug and alcohol use through art contest

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. ( WFRV ) – With a goal of reducing drug and alcohol use among the youth in our area, the Winnebago County Drug & Alcohol Coalition is seeking submissions for what they’re calling the “We Are Wisconsin Art Contest”.

The contest is aimed at changing the conversation and our identity as Wisconsinites around alcohol and drug use.

“Local data has shown that Wisconsin youth are experimenting with alcohol and/or drugs at a very young age,” said Winnebago County AODA Counselor Jenna Washuleski, who serves on the coalition steering teamand helps lead the Prevention/Awareness Action Team. “By having youth community members share what they love about Wisconsin hopefully other youth will be inspired to join them at events where alcohol and/or drugs aren’t present.”

Washuleski believes that this contest will have a very positive impact on area youth and ultimately have a long-term positive affect on our community as the youth who participate continue to grow.

The contest encourages students to answer the question “I love Wisconsin because…” through a variety of media formats and submit their entries either online or via email.

Judges will then pick 10 finalists at the elementary, middle and high school level to compete in an online voting process.

Winners will be announced at a special Black Friday event at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh on November 29th.

For more information on the contest: https://www.winnebagodac.org/what-is-wisconsin