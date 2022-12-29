STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were stranded on an ice floe in Sturgeon Bay, and the United States Coast Guard and Door County Sheriff’s Office were able to assist both.

The United States Coast Guard Great Lakes posted on its Twitter about a recent rescue of two people that were stranded on an ice floe. The two people were stranded on an ice floe at Sherwood Point in Sturgeon Bay.

A rapid deployment craft was deployed and helped one person to shore. The Door County Sheriff’s Office helped the other person.

Both people reportedly declined any medical treatment. There was no additional information provided.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.