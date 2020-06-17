LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Coast Guard rescues three from partially submerged boat near Two Rivers

Photo courtesy U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard Tuesday evening after their boat began taking on water about two miles off the shores of Two Rivers.

At around 6 p.m., Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan received notification from Coast Guard Station Sheboygan that the vessel was taking on water.

Station Sheboygan set out with a 45-foot response boat with a medium crew. Air Facility Muskegon also launched an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, according to the Coast Guard.

Authorities say they found three individuals on a partially submerged 16-foot vessel. They were within cellphone range and were able to call for assistance. They had also used flares, helping Coast Guard crews to locate their vessel.

Station Sheboygan arrived on the scene and recovered all three people from the water and was able to right the capsized boat and tow it to Two Rivers.

The Coast Guard says all three were wearing life jackets and no injuries were reported.

