Coast Guard ships to start icebreaking in Sturgeon Bay, Green Bay

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Coast Guard Cutters Mackinaw and Mobile Bay will start the break out of the Sturgeon Bay Ship Canal on Monday, March 15.

According to the Coast Guard, Motor Vessel Kaye. E. Barker departs Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding on March 15 and will make its way to the bay of Green Bay. The following day Captain of the Port Lake Michigan will open the southern half of Green Bay to commercial navigation.

The previously closed area will be reopened as the two Coast Guard ice breakers will head south creating a track through the ice from Sturgeon Bay to the Fox River Entrance.

The Port of Green Bay will resume commercial shipping activity starting March 18, with their first vessel ALPENA delivering dry bulk content, according to officials.

The Coast Guard is also warning that the icebreaking operations will likely happen in areas that are used by recreational users.