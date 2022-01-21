GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Coast Guard to close southern waters of bay of Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The southern waters of the bay of Green Bay are scheduled to be closed, impacting all waters southwest between Peshtigo Point and Sherwood Point.

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan Captain of the Port made the decision today, Jan. 21, 2022.

The closure is scheduled to start on Monday, Jan. 24 at noon local time and will last for an undisclosed amount of time.

The release says this closure is to help “commercial vessel traffic” in the area.

If you have any inquiries for this change, you are asked to call Sector Lake Michigan at (414) 747-7100 or email D09-SMB-SECLakeMichigan-WWM@uscg.mil.

