MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Coast Guard is advising the public around Lake Michigan of severe thunder storms expected across the lake Wednesday evening and into Thursday.

National Weather Services report possible large hail up to an inch or greater in diameter, waterspouts, and damaging winds greater than 55 miles per hour.

The storm currently is being tracked and plans to move east across Lake Michigan and has the potential to damage vessels, piers, mooring areas, and costal facilities.

“We urge all mariners to exercise extreme caution and prudence throughout the duration of this storm,” said Capt. Donald Montoro, commander of Sector Lake Michigan. “Only go out on the water if absolutely necessary. Always wear your life jacket, ensure you have a working marine radio tuned to channel 16, and that you tell a family member or friend where and when you will be on the water.”

Anyone who sees any hazard to navigation on waterways is asked to call the Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan Command Center at (414) 747-7182.

Any further information is to be directed to the Sector Lake Michigan Public Affairs Officer at (414) 255-5849 or via email at Anthony.R.Gallegos@uscg.mil.