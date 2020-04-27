Coating Systems: “We’re hiring right now”

HORTONVILLE, Wis.(WFRV) Coating Systems in Hortonville is hiring and they need people immediately.

Coating Systems, is an industrial company that specializes in heat treating, sand blasting, and painting for clients throughout Northeast Wisconsin. It’s a family owned business, that has been around for just under five years. There is growth potential, and if you like the “in the family” feel, this is the place that you want to work.

“We are looking for two sand blasters, a painter, and a CDL Truck Driver,” says Bennette. The company is also offering competitive wages, and benefits. They also offer a work schedule of four days on, three days off. “We also provide cross-training for various positions within our company,” said Dena Bennette. Training usually lasts for about two week initially, but you can expect periods of training as your time with the company continues.

“Since being on the Channel 5 website, we received two inquires about positions available,” said Bennette. Coating Systems is located at 726 Industrial Park Avenue, Hortonville Wi. 54944. For more information on the positions available, visit https://coatingsystems.us/jobs/