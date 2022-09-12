Cocktail bar takes residency in 100+-year-old Algoma building

ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for a new place to enjoy a cocktail? Well, a cocktail bar in Algoma recently opened in a building that has been in Algoma for over 100 years.

Ruse Cocktails in Algoma told Local 5 that they have been sitting on the idea for a cocktail bar for quite some time but were waiting for the right location. Well, that location is 322 Steele Street in Algoma.

The space was originally a bar back when the building was built in 1905. Ruse Cocktails says the place has a history of serving drinks.

The walls and ceiling have an original tin covering. Ruse Cocktails mentions that the space makes people want to order a Manhattan or a glass of scotch.

Beer is also on the menu, as craft beers and domestic lagers are also on the menu. The current cocktail list features about two dozen cocktails. Both the beer and cocktail menu is intended to be rotated seasonally.

The hours of operation are as follows:

Thursday & Friday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Through fall)

Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Staying open later for Packer games)



Ruse Cocktails does not serve food, but carry-ins are welcome. There are also some neighboring restaurants that can provide food.

More information can be found on Ruse Cocktails Algoma’s Facebook page.