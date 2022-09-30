LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WFRV) – A new brewery is headed to Ledgeview later this year. Its concept, however, is a little different from others in the area.

“I started home brewing about ten years ago and it was sort of an avalanche from there,” founder Matt Walters told Local 5.

Cocoon Brewing Company is slated to open in early 2023. (WFRV)

What began as a fun hobby turned into something so much more. On nearly four acres in Ledgeview, a new brewery concept is in the works.

“Through discussions with my twin brother, we decided to give it a go. And then started getting fun ideas and thought this community could use something like that,” said Walters.

It’s more than just your typical place to grab a beer or two.

One of the cool parts about this project is cocoons that are detached from the building where you can have up to 12 of your friends hang out with you. They’ll not only be heated, but they’ll also be cool for the summer.

The brewery also plans to offer three different membership levels: Flutter for $100, Kaleidoscope for $500, and Roost for $3,000. Depending on the level you choose, it unlocks certain perks.

Inside the brewery will be oven-fired pizza, and outside there are plans for even more options, according to Walters.







Cocoon Brewery Rendering

Cocoon Brewery Rendering

Cocoon Brewery Logo

“With so much land, and certainly during the nice months of the year, I think we could handle having a lot of people out here, but our pizza kitchen might not be able to handle, so we’d love to have some food trucks or other vendors come in,” he said.

As for the name itself, it has a personal connection to what Walters and his brother did as kids.

“My brother and I were butterfly collectors growing up, when we were real young. And you know, there’s almost 10,000 breweries in the United States so it’s hard to find a name that nobody else has,” Walters joked.

The brewery plans to take flight by early 2023.

Certain areas are expected to be open as early as October 2022.

Cocoon Brewing Company is located at 2233 Kaftan Way in Ledgeview. Visit the website to learn more about what’s being offered and membership plans.