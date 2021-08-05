LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Coin Culprits: Manitowoc PD investigating multiple coin machine break-ins

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department is investigating multiple forced entries into coin machines that have happened since August 1.

According to the Manitowoc Police Department, between August 1 and August 4, many coin machines have been broken into during the overnight hours. The incidents have happened on both the north and south sides of Manitowoc.

Multiple surveillance cameras have captured the incidents, and the Manitowoc Police Department is asking the public to help identify the suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-683-4466 and could be eligible to get a $500 reward.

There was no further information provided, Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.

