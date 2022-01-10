“Cold air, warm welcome” options for individuals needing a warm place to stay

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- “It’s a lot colder today,” said Nan Pahl of the Salvation Army Green Bay. The location at 626 Union Court is providing a special area for individuals who are in need of a warm place to stay during the day.

With temperatures hovering around zero degrees, there was space but no people. “I’m hoping that means people found places to stay and don’t even need to come here,” said Pahl.

If you do need to come, in addition to a warm seat, you can get a hat, scarf and blanket. “If people get here in the morning, we do have our showers available from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. We have towels and other items if needed,” said Pahl. The warming center is only available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. If individuals need a place to stay, there are referrals available. Call 920-497-7053 for more information.

Day by Day Warming Shelter in Oshkosh is providing a warm place to stay overnight. This is a much needed program. “It’s definitely vital. We have a lot of homeless individuals in Oshkosh on the street if we weren’t providing the overnight shelter piece,” said Denise Holz, program director.

“I’m about to start a new job and this is a good place for trying to fix your life,” said Travis Carlson a resident of the shelter. Carlson says he has been in and out of the shelter for four years. He is grateful to be inside. “You can sleep here at night go to work and you can come back,” said Carlson.

Doors open at Day by Day at 6 p.m. and there is a capacity limit of 25 people. Early arrival is suggested and meals are also provided. For more information call 920-203-4865.