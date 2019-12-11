Cold weather causes water main break at Oshkosh school, classes canceled Thursday

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – School has been canceled for Perry Tipler Middle and ALPs Charter School in Oshkosh on December 12 due to a water main break.

According to the school district, a partial water main break due to cold temperatures occurred at Perry Tipler Middle School Wednesday. As of Wednesday morning, the building still has water access and the school is continuing normal activities. However, school and all after-school activities will be canceled for Perry Tipler and ALPs schools Thursday to allow contractors to fix the break.

The partial water main break occurred near the back of the school and water can be seen flowing out of the break near the playground area. Indoor recess is being held due to the water and ice near the playground and the frigid temperatures.

In a letter to parents, administrators reminded all affected that Wednesday is an early release day in the Oshkosh Area School District. Perry Tipler and ALPs students will be released at the normal early release time of 1:26 p.m. The MELT after-school program will continue as normal Wednesday.

Classes will resume on Friday, December 13. No other OASD schools are impacted.