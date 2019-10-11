Cold weather puts farmers in a race against the clock

The weather has made for a less than desirable growing season for farmers throughout the state.

If the rains weren’t bad enough, now there are cooler temperatures moving in.

“Worked here at Ebert Enterprises for 22 years and I’ve never seen a growing season quite like this,” said Chris Granius, operations manager at Ebert Enterprises.

Record rainfalls this year have led to hard harvesting conditions.

“Very frustrating,” he said. “Very hard to plan around the weather especially when it’s rain every other day.”

And the temperatures are making farmers race against the clock.

“If it’s actually a killing freeze, it will actually dry the corn plant out much quicker, thus resulting in a much shorter harvest window,” said Granius.

Soggy soil and muddy fields mean more trucks are needed to get the job done.

So, it’s all hands on deck.

“Not able to get the semi’s into the field to dump the dump carts into, so that poses a real problem,” he said.

In rained-out fields, trucks can guzzle 10-15 gallons of gas an hour.

And the only way to cut that down is to slow it down. And show some patience.

“I always like to say, ‘Put yourself in our shoes.’ We’re working 14-15 hour days,” said Granius. “If cars can give us a little bit of space on the roadway, that goes a long way.”

Normally–the harvest season would last three weeks. But depending on the weather, what isn’t harvested will be lost.