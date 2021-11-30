Collaborative efforts between Green Bay homeless shelters create family success stories across the city

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Homelessness doesn’t have a face but it is important to remember it can affect anyone, at any time.

Meghan and Chris Sandri and two Green Bay success stories. They met at the ‘NEW Community Shelter’ after each confronted their battles with alcoholism.

Meghan Sandri said, “After I got through detox and rehab I was able to come here and that’s how I met Chris.”

Chris and Meghan were on their way back up as a couple when Meghan’s daughter’s living situation suddenly became unstable and she had to take her daughter to a family shelter.

“I was able to call over to ‘House of Hope’ a 1 o’clock in the morning and they said we’ve got a bed for you and your daughter,” said Meghan.

Meghan and Chris just got married after getting their lives back on track and gaining employment, housing and even a car for the family.

Success stories like these are made possible by the collaborative efforts of five green bay shelters, which cemented their ties to each other with the ‘Look Homelessness in the Eye. Let’s Face it Together’ campaign.

Jessica Diederich, the President of Freedom House explained, “The idea is that we want to raise awareness in the community about the homeless population that we have here and also open people’s eyes to the fact that it might not be exactly who you imagine a homeless person to be.”

The campaign is bringing together Freedom House Ministries, Golden House, House of Hope, New Community Shelter, and St. John’s Ministries to help people determine the shelter that fits right for their situation.

Most importantly advocates want you to know, help is out there, you just can not be afraid to ask.

“Things have turned around for the better and no matter what anybody says, no matter what anybody thinks it’s always best to ask for help,” said Chris Sandri.

If you are in need of services for homelessness you can visit the Shelter GB website to learn more about each organization and decide which is right for you.