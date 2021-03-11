UPDATE: Collapse caused meter to blow gas, leak controlled quickly

THURSDAY 3/11/2021 1:16 p.m.

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The partial building collapse damaged the gas meter servicing the building and caused the leak.

According to the Grand Chute Fire Department (GCFD), around 11:30 a.m. crews were sent to the 2100 block of Wisconsin Avenue for a reported partial building collapse.

GCFD members found a portion of the building that was under construction had collapsed. The GCFD was able to determine that the gas meter was damaged and was blowing gas.

According to authorities, businesses were evacuated and WE Energies arrived on scene.

WE Energies was able to control the leack quickly, says the GCFD.

No injuries were reported.

UPDATE: Wisconsin Avenue reopened to traffic

THURSDAY 12:46 p.m.

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Avenue between North Perkins Street and North Badger Avenue has been reopened to traffic.

According to crew on the scene, Wisconsin Avenue has been reopened to traffic.

UPDATE: WE Energies and fire department on scene, active gas leak

THURSDAY 3/11/2021 12:26 p.m.

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Grand Chute Fire Department and We Energies are on scene for a building collapse and an active gas leak.

According to the GCFD Wisconsin Avenue has been shut down between North Perkins St and North Badger Avenue. Authorities are asking everyone to avoid the area.



Adam Steinberg

WE Energies and GCFD are reportedly to be on scene for an extended period of time.

There are no injuries reported, and there is no further information at this time.

HAPPENING NOW: Collapsed wall creates gas leak at Fox Valley business, surrounding roads closed

THURSDAY 3/11/2021 11:50 a.m.

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are on the scene of a wall collapse at a Fox Valley business.

According to an eyewitness, a wall that was part of addition to Master Spas on West Wisconsin Avenue collapsed.

According to officials at the Outagamie County Communications Center, crews are also responding to a natural gas leak on the scene that was allegedly created by the collapse.

Streets surrounding the area have been closed at this time and commuters are asked to avoid the area on Wisconsin Avenue between North Perkins St. and North Badger Avenue.

Everyone was evacuated and no injuries have been reported at this time.

