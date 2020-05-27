1  of  2
College Avenue from Appleton Airport to Casaloma Drive set to face road closures

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Vinton Construction Company located in Manitowoc, announced on Wednesday that County Highway CA (College Avenue) from the Appleton Airport to Casaloma Drive, will face roadway closures starting on June 1.

The organization said County CA from County CB to Casaloma Dr. in the Towns of Grand
Chute and Greenville will all be undergoing road projects during these summer months.

Throughout the project, Vinton Construction says portions of the highway will be closed and a signed detour route will be I-41, WIS 96, and County CB.

Construction officials noted that the project will include several tasks one being to reconstruct the highway as a 4-lane divided urban highway with a curb and a gutter on both of the median and outside shoulders.

Vinton also added that multi-lane roundabouts will be built at the intersections of Mayflower Drive and McCarthy Road.

The project is also said to include the implementation of a multi-use trail on the north side of the highway as well as pedestrian crossings at the roundabouts.

The organization anticipates the project will be finished in September.

For more information on project updates visit, www.outagamie.org/highwayprojectupdates.

