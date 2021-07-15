College Ready awards over $450,000 in scholarships to Northeast Wisconsin students

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – College Ready is a Northeast Wisconsin-based organization that guides students through the college process from a young age before awarding scholarships at the end of their seven years in the program.

Brent Roubal, Executive Director of College Ready said, “Our lamp of knowledge celebration. It’s where we’re recognizing and congratulating our scholarship recipients.”

Students across the area received over $450,000 worth of scholarships, but walking into the Myer Theater those students had no idea how much money they were going to get.

“When they get their envelope they have no idea what they have been awarded,” said Lura Allen, a volunteer. “It could be anywhere from $50 to $500 all the way up to thousands. So this really makes such a difference.”

Jaime Alvarez, a scholarship recipient, said, “It’s exciting it’s nerve-wracking. I know whatever it is it’s always gonna be so helpful for college. And you know college can be so expensive so that’s a huge burden that’s taken off your shoulders.”

This scholarship organization was recently renamed College Ready because they do more than provide scholarships, they help to guide students through the process from a young age.

“So I have been in the NEW Scholars Program, which is the colelge ready program since 6th grade,” said Alvarez.

He the program helped them work on college essays as well as strengthening other critical skills such as reading and writing in order to help them prepare for college.

Roubal said this was the first graduating class that started in 6th grade in the NEW Scholars Program.