APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A college student in northeast Wisconsin has created a program to help domestic and sexual violence victims.

Occupational therapy student Taylor Falck, in partnership with Harbor House, has created the Crafts & Creations program. People in the program will make do-it-yourself projects to get their minds away from the trauma and enjoy life’s small pleasures.

Falck says, “I’ve always loved helping people, but I really wanted to take it a step further, help people problem-solve any challenges that they face, and to actually promote their independence and their daily activities.”

Some of the projects that will be made in the six-week program include bath bombs, body scrubs, scrunchies, and home decorations.

The program is Falck’s capstone project for her doctorate degree.

“From an occupational therapy perspective, our main focus is to help engage people in their activities of daily living despite barriers or challenges, and I find a huge passion for this because it takes a creative mind and a very holistic view of a person or population to implement a program to promote independence,” Falck says.

She also hopes Harbor House will adopt the program after she graduates.

