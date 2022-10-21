OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)-The city of Oshkosh has turned to a local college campus to make sure they have enough poll workers on election day.

This month, employees in the clerk’s office made a trip to UW-Oshkosh to teach students how to be poll workers. They will put that training to good use on Nov. 8 when they help the city administer the election.

“What’s going to happen when people come in, what kind of information people are going to need,” said UW Oshkosh student Chloe Kind when asked what her and her classmates learned in the training. “What happens if it doesn’t go down the smooth path and some error comes in and the importance of keeping the confidentiality of peoples votes.”

The students are taking a course called essentials of civic engagement. A requirement for the course is for students to participate in a real-world civic activities ranging from volunteering their time to a local political party to working the polls on election day.

Many students chose the poll worker option because they are able to fulfill all of their required hours of real-world civic engagement in one day.

Some of the students who will be working as poll workers will also be voting for the first time in November.

“I also want to see how the process works for voting because I’ve never been able to vote before so it’ll be really nice to see how the process works and understand what goes on,” said UW Oshkosh student Mason Struttmann.



“Being able to vote can be just your way of putting your opinion out there and I think it’s really important for everyone to have a voice,” said Kind.

Neither Struttmann nor Kind are political science majors, but said they recognize the importance of this class and the assignment.

James Krueger is the chair of the political science department at UW Oshkosh and teaches the essentials of civic engagement course. He said he hopes students can take away a lot from the poll worker experience.



“It’s a win for me if they leave the class thinking more intentionally about our democracy and realizing that they can make an impact,” said Krueger.

It’s not only a valuable experience for the students, it also helps out the city.

City of Oshkosh clerk Jessi Balcom said they need about 200 poll workers at the city’s 15 polling locations to ensure the election runs smoothly. The UW Oshkosh students have helped her reach that number.

While she says Oshkosh hasn’t had too much trouble finding poll workers, other jurisdiction have experienced poll worker shortages.

“I think there’s a lot of coverage and concern regarding the political process and some people don’t want to get themselves in the middle of things,” said Balcom.

Poll workers usually work upwards of 12 hour days on election day which Balcom said is another deterrent.

“People should vote in general because we’re so lucky to have that ability in America,” said Struttmann.



