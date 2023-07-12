GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s no secret that college is expensive.

But a local nonprofit and community donors are doing their part to help remove cost as a barrier for college education.

On Wednesday night, CollegeReady awarded nearly a half million dollars worth of scholarships to 170 local high school students. Helping the students pursue their dreams no matter what those dreams may be.

“I want to leave college with a high-paying job and make sure I have a house for my family,” said Ever Torres.

“I want to be a physical therapist,” said Selana Gaytán.

CollegeReady has been awarding students with scholarships for the past 61 years. In total, the scholarships have amounted to about $13 million helping thousands of local students achieve their dream of obtaining a higher education. The nonprofit looks at financial need, academic success, and leadership among other factors when identifying which students qualify for the scholarships.

The money comes from community donations.

“It feels great being part of the students’ journey and the next step they want to take that will get them to the career that they’re seeking,” said CollegeReady executive director Brent Roubal. “Many of the students wouldn’t be able to afford to go to college without the scholarship help.”

Ever Torres is a first-generation college student. He said he wants to become an accountant and will attend Northeast Wisconsin Technical College for two years and then transfer over to UW Green Bay.

Torres said he couldn’t have done it without the love and support of his family.

“I’m going to feel very proud of myself because at one point I was wondering if college is for me, and now that I’m here looking at all these people I’m realizing that college is for me,” said Torres.

“This (the scholarship) is going to make it a lot less stressful in college,” he continued.

Selena Gaytán is another student who received her scholarship on Wednesday night. She is also a first-generation college student.

She plans on studying physical therapy at the University of Wisconsin Madison, a school she set a goal to attend in middle school.

“I’m going to UW Madison,” said Gaytán. “At first I doubted myself, but eventually everything came in and I’m accepting reality still (that I’m now going there) but we’re all excited.”

Both Torres and Gaytán were part of the NEW Scholars, a college readiness program for kids that begins when they are in the sixth grade. The program helps prepare kids for college and is for Washington Middle School, Edison Middle School, Green Bay East High School, and Preble High School students who will be first-generation college students.

Wednesday night CollegeReady also welcomed the new members of their NEW Scholars program. The sixth graders will graduate the program in 2030.

The sixth graders hoping to follow in the footsteps of the Torres and Gaytán.

“I think I’m overall proud of myself because I worked hard for this,” said Gaytán.