Collins Marsh to experience drawdown, says DNR

COLLINS, Wis. (WFRV) -- The Wisconsin DNR plans to drain the main water body in the 4,200 -acre Collins Marsh Wildlife Area this summer.

According to the DNR, wildlife biologists say this periodic drawdown will improve wildlife habitat.

The drawdown will also allow needed work to be completed on the existing berm and concrete portions of the dam and the gates used to manage water levels.

While this activity is expected to temporarily affect hunting this fall, the DNR says it will ensure the quality of conditions for years to come.

The DNR primarily manages the marsh for wetland wildlife, with the goal of establishing a habitat for waterfowl during the spring and fall migrations.

Officials say managing the wetland includes varying water levels depending on the season to copy the natural ebb and flow unrestricted. During extended time frames, dry spells can be beneficial to the marsh.

Draining of the marsh will begin in early to mid-June, says the DNR, to mimic a natural dry spell.

The main benefit of this drawdown is exposing the "seed bank" at the bottom of the marsh to be exposed to sunlight and germinate, offering aquatic vegetation as a food source.

Once biologists determine the vegetation is established and sufficiently grown, the marsh will be reflooded, either late this fall or early next spring.