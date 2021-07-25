LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Collins Volunteer Fire Department holds 117th annual picnic, proceeds to go towards buying new firetruck

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLLINS, Wis. (WFRV) – For the 117th year, the Collins Volunteer Fire Department held its annual picnic on Saturday.

During the event, locals were able to enjoy raffles, delicious food, drinks, and of course- tractor pulls! The annual event raises anywhere between $15,000 to $20,000 for the Collins Volunteer Fire Department and this year crews say the proceeds will go towards getting a new fire truck.

“It’s a great way to celebrate all our hard work, the countless hours that we put in. It’s all volunteer, we don’t get paid to be here. This is what we do because we love the community,” shared Jim Stanzel a member of the Collins Volunteer Fire Department.

Volunteer firefighters say the department is like a family and it’s nice to have an event where everyone can come together outside of work.

